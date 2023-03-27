+44 (0)28 6632 2066
James and Grace top baby names list

Posted: 9:57 am March 27, 2023

James has returned to the top spot of most popular baby boy name in the North last year, while Grace was once again the most popular name for girls.

The NIRSA statistics for 2022 confirm last year’s number one Jack was a close second to James – which has returned to the top spot after a six year stretch at the top between 2015 and 2020 – with Noah in third place. Oisin entered the boys’ top 10 in 2022 for the first time since the recording of first names began in 1997.

Grace has been the most popular girls’ name since 2018 and has appeared in the top three for the past 17 years. Emily remained the second most popular girls’ name in 2022, holding this spot for the last five consecutive years, and Fiadh was in third place after entering the top 10 for the first time in 2020.

Below are the top tens for both boys and girls. For the full top 100, visit www.nisra.gov.uk.

Boys:

James – 175 Babies

Jack – 169 Babies

Noah – 146 Babies

Theo – 132 Babies

Charlie – 131 Babies

Oliver – 123 Babies

Oisin – 119 Babies

Harry – 118 Babies

Cillian – 111 Babies

Thomas – 107 Babies

Girls:

Grace – 168 Babies

Emily – 152 Babies

Fiadh – 148 Babies

Olivia – 141 Babies

Isla – 118 Babies

Aoife – 113 Babies

Lily – 110 Babies

Annie – 97 Babies

Evie/Freya – 94 Babies

