Rhys Owens from Erne Boxing Club and his granddad Cyril Owens.

‘I want to be world champion’

Posted: 10:05 am March 17, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
Just hours after bringing his maiden National Boxing Championship title home to Enniskillen, Rhys Owens’ family and friends called around to his house in Braeside Park to congratulate the Irish champion but midway through the celebrations the Erne boxer called it a day and headed for bed.

Irish champion or not, the same routine must be followed, day after day.

“To tell you the truth, all I wanted to do was get a Pizzarella,” he laughed. “I haven’t had it for months,” said Owens.

At just 21-years of age, Owens could be forgiven for celebrating his Irish title in style and while he admits that he indulged in a ‘few pastries’ from FOLK cafe, he remained disciplined.

The sacrifices for Owens have become the norm as he strives for greatness. Before the National Championships, Owens decided to come off social media and make space to concentrate on boxing;

“Boxing is everything for me,” he said, “I’ve had partners in the past, but I then couldn’t commit to my training. I’d be lying in, watching movies and thinking that training doesn’t matter, but it does. I’m going to commit myself to boxing for the next number of years and worry about all of that stuff later.

