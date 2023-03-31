Horan hopes to climb the Hogan steps once more

6 April 2019; The St Michaels College captain Brandon Horan lifts the Hogan Cup after the Masita GAA Post Primary Schools Hogan Cup Senior A Football match between Naas CBS and St Michaels College Enniskillen at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

THE last time Brandon Horan played in Croke Park, it was the most memorable of days. The 2019 Hogan Cup winning captain became the first St Michael’s player to lift the trophy for the college, on that historic April afternoon.

His memories of that special day in Croke Park are still fresh in his mind;

“I remember the warmup, it was so hectic. I never experienced anything like it, with the amount of fans in and just the quality of the stadium and the quality of the pitch.”

And when the final whistle sounded and he had achieved the ultimate in Colleges’ football, Horan remembers that feeling too.

“You can’t beat it. Whenever you start playing Gaelic, you always dream of walking up them steps and to actually do it is surreal and it’s an absolute honour to have climbed them steps and to have lifted that trophy,” recalled the 22-year-old.

This weekend, he along with fellow Hogan Cup winners Seán McNally, Luke Flanagan, Josh Largo-Elis, Ronan McCaffrey, Joe McDade and Garrett Cavanagh will bid to climb those steps once more to lift the Division Three trophy, this time with their county.

