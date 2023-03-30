Fermanagh families to star on UTV show tonight

NEW POSITION... William Egerton, one of the new Sheep Grassland Management Technology Demonstration Farmers, pictured on his home farm in Roslea.

THE Byers and Egerton families are again set to appear on UTV farming show ‘Rare Breed’ on tonight (Thursday).



This week’s episode was filmed last September. Then, the Byers family from Ballinamallard were busy on their farm as it was the middle of the caving season. Vicki informs presenter Mark McFadden about the importance of trying to reduce infection risk for new-born calves.

Then the show will cut to Roslea. On his farm, William Egerton uses modern digital technology to weigh and test ewes, to batch them into different groups where they can mate with the different rams. The Roslea farmer explains how important modern technology is for the rural Fermanagh farmer.

The next ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ episode is on UTV on Thursday night at 8.30pm.