+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh families to star on UTV show tonight
NEW POSITION... William Egerton, one of the new Sheep Grassland Management Technology Demonstration Farmers, pictured on his home farm in Roslea.

Fermanagh families to star on UTV show tonight

Posted: 9:04 am March 30, 2023

THE Byers and Egerton families are again set to appear on UTV farming show ‘Rare Breed’ on tonight (Thursday).

This week’s episode was filmed last September. Then, the Byers family from Ballinamallard were busy on their farm as it was the middle of the caving season. Vicki informs presenter Mark McFadden about the importance of trying to reduce infection risk for new-born calves.

Then the show will cut to Roslea. On his farm, William Egerton uses modern digital technology to weigh and test ewes, to batch them into different groups where they can mate with the different rams. The Roslea farmer explains how important modern technology is for the rural Fermanagh farmer.

The next ‘Rare Breed – A Farming Year’ episode is on UTV on Thursday night at 8.30pm.

Related posts:

NIAPA adds its voice to ammonia strategy Anger at fly tipping in Fermanagh countryside Community urged to ‘step out for St Mary’s’

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:04 am March 30, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA