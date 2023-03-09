Enniskillen roll out for full fibre broadband network

Welcoming the news that gigabit cable broadband services will soon be available in Enniskillen are from left, Jemma Dolan, MLA, Deborah Erskine MLA, Shane Saslem, Chief Operating Officer at Fibrus, Michelle Gildernew MP and Tom Elliott, MLA.

NEARLY 7,000 homes and businesses in Enniskillen are to become connectable to gigabit capable broadband services over the next three months.

Between now and the end of April, new broadband infrastructure will be rolled out by Fibrus, Northern Ireland’s fastest growing telecoms provider which specialises in full fibre broadband solutions for rural and regional communities.

The company has set out to transform broadband infrastructure here and in the north of England, having already extended its network to over 250,000 premises across both areas.

Explaining what this means for the people living and working in the area, Shane Haslem, Chief Operating Officer at Fibrus, said:

“Fibrus was established to enhance the lives of those living in areas such as Enniskillen. For too long, regions across Northern Ireland have gone without quality connectivity services, despite being a hub for local businesses and family homes.”

Shane explained how the need for a meaningful online connection was accelerated by the pandemic and is something which continues to be a vital component of everyday life, especially for those living in digital darkness.

He said: “Many people are continuing to work from home, albeit in a hybrid model. Accessing schoolwork online has become the new norm and it goes without say that we all enjoy watching our favourite films and shows on streaming platforms.

“The arrival of full fibre broadband in rural areas will revolutionise the way families and businesses go about their day-to-day lives. We are delighted to see more and more rural communities getting connected to our new transformative network.”

Shane concluded: “Fibrus will continue to address the digital imbalance in rural connectivity across Northern Ireland and we look forward to seeing more communities enjoying the benefits of our full fibre network.”

Welcoming the development, Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Fein MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, said, “It is fantastic and a matter of some pride to witness the work that Northern Ireland companies such as Fibrus has carried out across the constituency.

“Providing the area with the ability to connect to full fibre broadband will enhance the lives of local residents and businesses alike through access to a secure broadband connection and will be a great addition to the local area.”

Tom Elliott, Ulster Unionist MLA for Fermanagh South Tyrone, said, “I am excited to see how this hyperfast broadband rollout can positively impact Enniskillen. It is vital that families and businesses in rural communities have access to affordable quality broadband and investments such as this will undoubtedly help support the wider regeneration and development of our towns and villages.”

Recently, Fibrus closed another tranche of funding for their Community Fund, which is run in conjunction with the Community Foundation NI. Two further rounds of funding, totalling £60,000, will be distributed by the Fibrus Community Fund in 2023, and local community groups in the Enniskillen area are encouraged to apply for the next tranche later this year.

The fund, with an aim of helping address digital poverty in rural areas, has a particular focus on grassroots organisations that support older people and young people aged 18 and under.

Having already provided funding to the tune of £59,000 since September 2021, nearly 5,000 people from across Northern Ireland have benefited from the fund.