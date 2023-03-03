Encirc acknowledged for local community support

DERRYLIN based company Encirc has received national recognition for its work in promoting a better environment and supporting biodiversity in the local community.

The glass container manufacturer and filler company is only the sixth company in the North to receive the ‘Platinum Level’ acknowledgement in the Business in the Community category from the Northern Ireland Business and Biodiversity Charter organisation.

The achievement recognises Encirc’s commitment to support a ‘greener’ business plan, helping the local community in terms of its habitats and biodiversity.

Theresa Clarke, the Environmental co-ordinator at the Fermanagh company, is pleased with the acknowledgement.

“At Encirc we continually focus on our impact on the localities in which we operate,” she explains, “a key part of this was engaging the services of Ulster Wildlife, to further understand what we have in and around our sites and what we can do to protect and enhance this and to further develop the areas for the betterment of wildlife and our staff.”

She feels it is vital that the glass manufacturer supports the biodiversity aims in Fermanagh.

“It really is important for businesses to do their part to support their local environment,” explains Encirc’s environment specialist.

“We would encourage other companies to look at what role they can play in their communities and challenge themselves to complete the BITC Biodiversity Charter programme.”

In 2018, Encirc launched a biodiversity plan, alongside with the Ulster Wildlife foundation. The Fermanagh company then formed a committee of 22 employees who strive to work with the local community organisations, such as neighbouring schools and the Council.

The major business linked up with St Aidan’s High School in Derrylin. The pupils at the school planted and grew their own flowers, before transferring them to around the boundary of the Encirc factory.

A team from the glass plant also informed the pupils about the importance of reducing waste. The students took part in a project where they transformed old wooden boxes as vegetable plants. The veg was then harvested and sold to employees at Encirc.

Plans have recently been approved to develop a green wall and create a recreational pond for wildlife around the school.

The company has also worked alongside Killyhommon Primary School in Boho. An Encirc employee donated land, which the pupils used to grow their own potatoes. The harvest was then donated to local foodbanks in Enniskillen.

Encirc has revealed plans to support the Drumlane Parish Council as they aim to replant and renovate an orchard.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007