Donnelly prepares for their toughest challenge

A win on Saturday against Westmeath would be a huge step towards promotion for Fermanagh, with one more round left to play against Cavan on March 26.

It’s all ifs and buts though as the league permutations continue to unfold.

Offaly and Down can still mathematically challenge for promotion but there’s no point getting entangled in all that until Saturday is over.

Advertisement

Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly knows that a win would be a huge step towards Division Two football;

“It’s a big game definitely and it’s one that the whole squad is looking forward to.”

But the Brookeborough man is taking the ‘just another game’ approach with this one too;

“We’ve sort of approached every game, especially our home games, as being massive ones. The Down game was an important one, after the Offaly game.

“We’ve sort of put a massive onus on each game and I don’t think we have to build this one up any more.

“It is extremely important in the way the league has evolved and it’s a big challenge but it’s one our lads have grown into throughout the league, so they’re looking forward to it.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0