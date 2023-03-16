+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly

Donnelly prepares for their toughest challenge

Posted: 3:30 pm March 16, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

A win on Saturday against Westmeath would be a huge step towards promotion for Fermanagh, with one more round left to play against Cavan on March 26.

It’s all ifs and buts though as the league permutations continue to unfold.

Offaly and Down can still mathematically challenge for promotion but there’s no point getting entangled in all that until Saturday is over.

Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly knows that a win would be a huge step towards Division Two football;

“It’s a big game definitely and it’s one that the whole squad is looking forward to.”

But the Brookeborough man is taking the ‘just another game’ approach with this one too;

“We’ve sort of approached every game, especially our home games, as being massive ones. The Down game was an important one, after the Offaly game.

“We’ve sort of put a massive onus on each game and I don’t think we have to build this one up any more.

“It is extremely important in the way the league has evolved and it’s a big challenge but it’s one our lads have grown into throughout the league, so they’re looking forward to it.”

