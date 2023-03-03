Community stalwart Gerry was a true Enniskillener

THE Enniskillen community was left saddened by the death of one of its ‘stalwarts’ Gerald (Gerry) Murphy.

Mr Murphy, formally of Galliagh Terrace, passed away at the South West Acute Hospital on Wednesday, surrounded by his family, aged 94.

His son, Gerry, said, “Dad really was committed to family, the community, the church and he a great faith which helped him in the end, during his short illness.”

At his Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Church on Saturday, celebrant Fr Raymond Donnelly said the much-loved Mr Murphy was remembered for his ‘concern to do good’ and his ‘helpful’ nature.

Born between the bridges to parents Barney and Margaret in Queens Street, Mr Murphy was the youngest of five children.

He was educated by the Presentation Brothers at St Michael’s Public Elementary School in Belmore Street in Enniskillen.

In 1957, Mr Murphy had the ‘good fortune’ of marrying his wife Madeline. They were married for 56 years, until Madeline’s death in 2014.

Shortly after their wedding, the pair spent a spell in London, where Mr Murphy worked on trains. But with their ‘hearts always in Enniskillen’, they returned to Fermanagh.

In 1962, they moved to the new houses at Galliagh Terrace, where they welcomed and reared their five children, Conrad (Deirdre), Gerry (Janet), Martin (Debbie), David (Katherine) and Margaret (Paul).

Mourners were told that the family home in Cornagrade was a ‘place of welcome and hospitality’.

Mr Murphy later worked in a number of jobs including at Mulhern Wholesalers and as a site clerk on building sites throughout the county.

In 1970, he took on employment as one of the first traffic wardens for Enniskillen. Mr Murphy suited the role given ‘his fair and dignified personable approach’, said Fr Donnelly. He retired from his job in 1973.

Despite retirement, Mr Murphy took a key role in many different activities throughout the town.

He often drove the funeral hearse for local undertaker Enda Love, as well as being a key figure with the local scout group, as well as helping to run bingo in the community centre in Enniskillen.

Mr Murphy was a faithful man and was ‘diligent and loyal’ in his contribution to St Michael’s parish. He regularly helped count the collection proceeds in the sacristy after Mass every Sunday and Monday.

Up until a few months ago, he regularly attended 10am morning Mass, where he formed a long-standing friendship with the late Monsignor Sean Cahill and Monsignor Peter O’Reilly.

Mr Murphy expressed his strong faith and values to his family. He took great pride in the education and achievements of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed many fun times with his loved ones.

Following his Requiem Mass, Mr Murphy was interred in Cross Cemetery.

