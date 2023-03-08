Calls for Boho flooding solution

THERE are fears lives could be endangered if a long-term solution is not found to the Boho flooding saga, with residents regularly cut off from road access and having to wade through flooded fields.

A multi-agency meeting was recently held in the area to discuss the ongoing problem, which has been ongoing for many years and in the past has seen workers – including nurses at the SWAH – having to stay overnight in Enniskillen and elsewhere as they had been unable to return home.

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Adam Gannon said it was important the community came together to tackle the problem, noting it was “distressing” hearing the stories from those living in the area “in fear and dread of the next heavy rainfall and the chaos it will cause in their lives.”

“When this area floods people can be left totally cut off from the outside world or unable to return to their homes and families,” said Cllr Gannon.

“I have heard stories of people having to park miles away and then being forced to wade through flooded fields the next morning just to go about their daily lives. Families have also detailed how elderly relatives have been left isolated or unable to receive their regular home help or care due to the flooding being impassable.

“Others has expressed concern that if an ambulance or other emergency service was needed there would be no way they could reach this area during a spell of flooding.”

Cllr Gannon noted the issue “will not be solved overnight” but said something had to be done, calling for “real long-term solutions” which he said must come from Stormont.

“To truly address this issue we will need the Department for Infrastructure and DAERA to take the concerns and experiences of people in this area seriously and invest in measures to tackle this persistent flooding problem.

“Nobody should be left living like this and I will keep making that case on behalf of people here.”

Last year, then Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon left Boho residents reeling after stating the cost of flood alleviation measures that had been proposed locally would “far outweigh” any benefits for the area.