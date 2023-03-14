+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Attempted ATM theft at Derrylin

Posted: 9:11 am March 14, 2023

DETECTIVES are investigating the attempted theft of an ATM in Derrylin.

The rear door to the machine at premises on Main Street was prised open and entry gained.

Enquiries are at an early stage however detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam or other footage in the area between 2am and 3am this morning. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 115 14/03/23.

Information can also be provided online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/  You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

