+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline£350k drugs seized following Fintona search

£350k drugs seized following Fintona search

Posted: 4:26 pm March 11, 2023

Police have seized drugs, with an estimated street value of approximately £350,000, following a search of a property in the Fintona area.

The planned searches, carried out by officers from Lisnaskea District Support Team, concentrated on an address between Seskinore and Fintona on Friday afternoon, 10th March.

Large amounts of suspected cannabis, cocaine and other Class A and Class C controlled drugs were seized in addition to various electronic items.

Advertisement

Two men, aged 29 and 25, arrested were released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Sergeant Robinson said: “Drugs have no place in our community and, through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs.

“This seizure is significant but getting these drugs off the streets is only half the battle. We work with range of partner agencies to try to break this cycle and reduce the devastating impact it can have

“The harrowing impact of drug use on the lives and relationships of people remains a huge focus for us as a District.

“We’re grateful for the support from the local community, and I want to take this opportunity to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, about drugs in your area, call us on 101. The quicker we receive information the quicker we can act. Even if you think it’s not significant, it could make a difference.”

You can also make a report to police online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you need help, support or wish to speak to someone regarding drug use, please visit: www.drugsandalcoholni.info.

Related posts:

Sympathies paid following death in Enniskillen fire Police officer shot by gunmen after coaching children Police revisit scene of Omagh shooting

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:26 pm March 11, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA