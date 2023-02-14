WOODS, Berni (née McAdam) – 17 Aghagay Park, Newtownbutler and formerly Annaghmore, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 14th February 2023, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of Eamon; loving mother of Richard,Tony, Robin; devoted grandmother to Sofia; sister of Patrick, Rosaleen, Maureen, Gerard and Dessie. Pre-deceased by her brothers Raymond and Tony.

Berni will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB on Tuesday evening from 5 pm until 8 pm and again tomorrow, Wednesday from 12 noon until 2 pm and again from 6 pm until 8 pm with removal on Thursday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Alphonsus Church, Connons for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Berni will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law Carmen and Karin, granddaughter, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law; aunt Susan, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

Family home strictly private please.