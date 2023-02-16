+44 (0)28 6632 2066
WALSH, Joe

Posted: 8:08 pm February 16, 2023

WALSH, Joe – 80c Sligo Road, Enniskillen, suddenly 15th February 2023. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice; much loved father of Nigel (Briege), Jonathan (Andrea) and Lee (Ailish); grandfather of Callan, Cara, Cohen, Grace, Ava, Siofra, Cadhla, Saerlaith and Fionnan; cherished brother of Marie, Susan and John. Pre-deceased by his brothers Brian and Willie; parents Bella and George, RIP.

House private to family only.

Joe’s Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, 18th February 2023 at 11 am in St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, followed by interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Holywell, Belcoo at approximately 1 pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Friends of the Cancer Centre, c/o of any family member or Paschal Conway Funeral Director, 22 Lattone Road, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-5AS.

Condolence messages may be left below.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him

St. Joseph pray for him

May his gentle Soul Rest in Peace

