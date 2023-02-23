+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Three men arrested after attempted murder on policeman

Posted: 11:53 am February 23, 2023

Police have confirmed that they have arrested three men in relation to the attempted murder of a senior off-duty police officer who was shot up to four times by two gunmen in front of his young son during a ‘barbaric’ attack in Northern Ireland last night.

The men were arrested in Omagh and Coalisland earlier this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was putting footballs in the back of his car after coaching children football at Youth Sport Omagh when he was ambushed by the two masked men at around 8pm.

After they fired multiple shots, the father tried to run but fell to the ground, where the pair continued to fire at him as screaming children ran to safety.

