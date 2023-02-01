Sympathies paid following death in Enniskillen fire

TRIBUTES have been paid to a woman in her 70s who died in a house fire in Enniskillen.

Marie McKeating of Killynure Crescent, was remembered for her ‘quick wit’ and ‘a welcoming neighbour’ during her Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen yesterday.

Mourners heard Monsignor Peter O’Reilly say that she would also be remembered ‘for her gleeful smile’ and for her ‘excellence at her job’.

He urged her family to focus on the ‘memories that they can treasure’.

Tributes poured over weekend from Enniskillen Gaels and St Michael’s Parish.

Enniskillen Gaels posted, “The club would like to offer their condolences to the Morris and McKeating families on the recent passing of Marie, RIP, while St Michael’s parish posted, “The clergy and parishioners extend their deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends on the death of Marie McKeating.”

DUP representatives Deborah Erskine MLA and Enniskillen Councillor Keith Elliott have expressed deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Marie.

Police confirmed that a woman had died following the blaze at a property in the Killynure Crescent area of town last Thursday evening.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Deborah Erskine said: “This is very sad news for the neighbours, friends and family of this lady.

“I can not begin to imagine the sense of loss and grief they have been plunged into as a result of this tragedy.

“I am pleading on the community to be vigilant in their home at this time to prevent any potential fire hazards.”

Cllr Elliott added, “I know firsthand the devastating impacts fires cause in the home and within the community. I am so sorry to hear this news and I pay my deepest sympathy to all who knew this lady.

Police have appealed for anyone with any information about the fire to get in touch with them.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “At approximately 5.55pm police were notified of a fire in the property and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

“Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire but, sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 1665 of 26/01/23.”

Marie is survived by daughters Niamh and Rachel, son Justin, grandchildren Chloe and Rory and sister Rosaleen and brother Eddie.

Following Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church the burial was to Cross Cemetery.