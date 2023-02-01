Stunning local property available on the market

Coolmore Manor House which has been bought by designer Faye Dinsmore and husband Paddy Cosgrave.

JUST as one stunning million-pound-plus property comes off the market – snapped up by a celebrity couple – another has come on the market.

Last week it emerged model and designer Faye Dinsmore and her husband, Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave, had bought a home likely coveted by many in Fermanagh – Coolmore Manor House, located on a rise overlooking Rossnowlagh beach. Set on 11 acres, it once hosted

Irish-American author Margaret Mitchell, who is believed to have written part of ‘Gone With the Wind’ while staying there.

The property had been on the market for some time, and in March 2020 its price tag was reduced from €2 million to €1.8 million. It is understood Ms Dinsmore, who is from the nearby area and was one of Ireland’s most successful international models, and Mr Cosgrave bought the home just before Christmas.

However, those with a love for Georgian luxury and land – and with a bank balance to match their tastes – need not fear as another equally stunning and historic home has now just come on the market right here in the county.

Also set on 11 acres, Dunbar House on the Lough Shore Road has been put on the market with a price tag of £1.2 million. The Grade II listed property has views over the Lough Erne towards Devenish Island, and dates back to 1780.

Vendors Montgomery Finlay describe it as a “landmark house of national, cultural and historic heritage,” that “is one of Fermanagh’s most well-known and prestigious properties.”

This stunning, renowned house is also currently home to the Hambly and Hambly art gallery in its basement, and boasts a wine cellar, more than six bedrooms, and large well appointed living spaces.

For more information on its history, accommodation, and to view more stunning images, visit: www.montgomeryfinlay.com