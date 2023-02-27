+44 (0)28 6632 2066
SMITH, Thomas

Posted: 3:08 pm February 27, 2023

SMITH – The death has occurred of Thomas Smith (St. Brigid’s Villas, Tullydonnell, Silverbridge and formerly Lisnaskea, Fermanagh), 26th February 2023, peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of Natalie. Pre-deceased by his parents Christina and Alex Smith, RIP; dear brother of Brendan, Alex, Imelda (Faulkner), Angela (Connolly), Veronica (Carroll), Virginia and the late Irene, RIP.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended Smith family, neighbours and many friends.

Enquiries to McConville Funeral Directors Crossmaglen Est:1830.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

