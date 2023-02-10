Sadness at the death of ‘very special person’ Ellie-Louise

THE late Ellie-Louise Meehan will long be remembered for her ‘infectious smile’ and her ‘kind heart’, mourners at her funeral were told.

Ms Meehan, who was aged 18, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday.

At her Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, on Monday, Fr Raymond Donnelly described Ellie-Louise as a ‘very special person’.

Born to parents Mary and Gabie in 2004, Ellie-Louise was ‘a much-loved child’ who ‘lit up the room with her kind nature from a young age’, Fr Donnelly told the congregation.

She was a good listener and often offered advice to her family members and friends. She was a ‘tremendous support’ to her loved ones when they were dealing with difficult circumstances.

Ellie-Louise was especially close to her grandmother Bernie and her grandfathers Brendan, Stevie and Paddy. They were a big support to her during the difficult times in her life.

She spent a lot of time together with her mother and grandmother, who she called ‘The Three Musketeers’. The trio especially enjoyed their many shopping trips together.

Ellie-Louise had a strong faith and often debated topics of faith with her grandmother, Bernie.

She took great pride in her hairstyles, her lipstick and her choice of clothing. Colour and vibrancy was her ‘order for the day’.

She had a great passion for motorbikes, and she was planning to take her test this week. Her mother Mary and grandmother Bernie brought forward her biker jacket and helmet to the altar during the Requiem Mass.

Ellie-Louise was renowned for her strong opinions and her ideas about the world. She was ‘very competent’ and could express her views and opinions well to others.

Fr Donnelly told the congregation at her Requiem Mass that later life was ‘hard’ for Ellie-Louise, adding that ‘she didn’t try to hide it’.

She is survived by her parents, Mary and Gabie, her brother Jaxson, her grandparents Bernie, Brendan, Stevie and Paddy and her uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.

