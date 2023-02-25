+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

ROSE, Allan

Posted: 6:56 pm February 25, 2023

ROSE, Allan – RIP, 23rd February 2023, peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, surrounded by his loving family, 7 Hazelwood, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1EQ. Beloved husband of Eileen (née Gallagher); loving brother of Jeffrey.

Allan will be reposing in McKervey’s Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN on Sunday, 26th February from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday morning at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, brother and entire family circle.

House strictly private please.

May his gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Related posts:

GILLEECE, John Joseph CLARKE, Eileen McELROY, Pam

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA