ROSE, Allan – RIP, 23rd February 2023, peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, surrounded by his loving family, 7 Hazelwood, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1EQ. Beloved husband of Eileen (née Gallagher); loving brother of Jeffrey.

Allan will be reposing in McKervey’s Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN on Sunday, 26th February from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday morning at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in The Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, brother and entire family circle.

House strictly private please.

May his gentle Soul Rest in Peace