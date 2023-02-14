+44 (0)28 6632 2066
REILLY, John

Posted: 10:14 am February 14, 2023

REILLY, John – Anne Devlin Road, Templeogue and formerly of Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital on 10th February 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband to Monica; loving Dad to Carmel, Emer and Declan.

Sadly, missed by his sister Annie; daughter-in-law Janice; grandchildren Charlie, Ruby and Harry, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Pre-deceased by his brother’s Tommy and Peter; sisters Kathleen, Mary and Ellie.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham Thursday, 16th February 2023 between 5 pm and 7 pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 17th February in the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan at 10 am, followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/ballyroan-parish-church-rathfarnham

