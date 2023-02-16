QUIGLEY, Kathleen

QUIGLEY – The death has occurred of Kathleen Quigley, 8 Dernawilt Road, Aughnashammer, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully in the loving care of her family, nurses and staff, Ward 6, City Hospital, Belfast. Pre-deceased by her husband Mickey; brothers Frank, John Pat and Jimmy; sisters Mary, Esa, Philomena and Eileen.

May Kathleen’s gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace

Dearly beloved mother of Gerry, Paddy (Pauline), Liam, Mary, Kathleen (Barry), Madge (Paul), Eileen (Donal) and Sarah (Darren); treasured grandmother and great grandmother; much loved sister of Sally and Brian; sister-in-law of Packie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, brother, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and large circle of family and friends

Reposing at her home Thursday and Friday from 2 pm until 9 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10 am to arrive at St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for funeral Mass at 10.30 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kathleen’s funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea.

House private Saturday morning, please.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Palliative Care, c/o Aidan Connolly Funeral Director.

