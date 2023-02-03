+44 (0)28 6632 2066
COMFORTABLE… The interior of the tearooms at Murphy’s on Main Street Community Hub in Ederney.

New tearooms to complete Ederney community hub

Posted: 10:25 am February 3, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

THE final touches are being made to Murphy’s on Main Street Community Hub in Ederney, with new tearooms the ‘last piece of the jigsaw.’

Ederney Community Development Trust took a derelict building on Main Street to develop it not just into a community hub, but to help Main Street itself thrive.

The tearooms will be an integral part of the hub, which is already in operation and serving the Ederney community.

“Part of the hub has co-working spaces, offices and health and wellbeing studios. At the front will be the tearooms,” Neil Armstrong, centre manager of Murphy’s on Main Street, said.

“In the next two months or so we’ll finish off the counter and worktop area. It will then be ready for a licensee to come in and run it.

“The co-working offices are up and running, the back studios are up and running and programmes have already started, so this really is the last piece of the jigsaw to finally stitch it all together.”

The search is now on for someone to run the tearooms, and the new licensee will have several different customer bases to call on such as walk-ins from local people, those using the other offices and studios in the building and other visitors to the area.

“If anyone is interested [in becoming the licensee] they can reach out and make contact with us and we can then let them know of the formal [application] process involved,” Mr Armstrong said.

Those interested can contact Ederney Community Development Trust at: info@murphysonmainstreet.com or call 028 6625 1412.

Major £1m development to transform Kesh and Ederney

‘It is good to see that the work has started at long last. It’s been four years since we...

Old village tearooms are given a new lease of life

‘Murphy's Cafe’, as it is locally known was formerly tea rooms and a tobacconists and was a centre point...

