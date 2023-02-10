New career for former Fermanagh ‘Rose’ Stephanie

BIG STEP... Stephanie Maguire, a former contestant on the ‘Rose of Tralee’, has changed her career to become a beautician.

A FORMER Fermanagh ‘Rose of Tralee’ contestant Stephanie Maguire has proved that it’s never too late to pursue a career that you dreamed of.

The School of Psychology researcher and lecturer at University of Ulster is set to pick up the make-up brush as she embarks on a new part-time occupation as a beautician.

The Marlbank woman is a former University graduate.

Despite flourishing in her role and bringing the issue of domestic violence to national attention during the ‘Rose of Tralee’ competition in 2017 when she represented Fermanagh, the Covid-19 pandemic inspired Stephanie into a career change.

“My interest in make-up stems from my early love of art, a subject I studied to A-level,” recalled the former St Mary’s Brollagh student.

“I have always followed make-up styles, especially since influencers have been showcasing their products and make-up techniques online.

“I enjoy experimenting with cosmetics, keeping up-to-date with make-up trends and the satisfaction of clients leaving with a feel-good factor having had their make-up done”.

After deciding to embark on a career as a beautician, the former Fermanagh ‘Rose’ undertook an ‘intensive training course’ at the renowned Paddy McGurgan Make Up Pro Store in Belfast.

“Paddy [McGurgan] guided us through a range of make-up looks, skin types, skin care, basic hygiene and customer service,” said Stephanie.

“From practical training to doing professional photo shoots, the in-depth knowledge and experience bolstered my confidence and motivation to work in the makeup industry.”

In the early stages of her career, Stephanie recently was part of a bridal party, responsible for the make-up for a special bride.

She enjoyed taking the next step in her new occupation.

“My specialism is bridal make-up, providing a professional personalised service where bride’s look and feel like the most beautiful version of themselves on their special day,” explains the Enniskillen resident.

“My aim is to continue developing my make-up portfolio while expanding my clientele.

“I look forward to travelling to different places, meeting new people and being an important part of their special occasions.”

Enquiries can be made on Stephanie’s Facebook or Instagram pages.