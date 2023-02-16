Multiple medals for Enniskillen rowers

On Saturday 85 rowers from Enniskillen Royal Boat Club travelled to Belfast for the Lagan Head of the River and they enjoyed success in both the morning and afternoon races.

In the first race, which was a 2.4 km distance, there were excellent wins for the boys in J14 quad (Cameron Bell, Jacob Woods, Joshua Ihnat, Cillian Donaghy coxed by Grace Ralph).

The J15 eight (Harley Shepherd, Bruno Maguire Favro, Eoghan Campbell, Jake Sembhi, Lorcan Sreenivasan, Ethan Downey, Harry Coalter, Christian Timoney coxed by Oliver McNeary) won and the J16 double(Owen Kelly, George Kernaghan) and J18 double (Oliver Khew, Marcus Davis-Kunze) also enjoyed victories.

The J18 four of Nathan Kelly, Oran Harty, Calum Timoney, Kyle Abraham coxed by Katleyn Fee got a win and for the girls in the J14 quad of Emily Black, Caitlin Kelly, Natalie Turner, Isabella Wright coxed by Rachel Cathcart there was also success.

The J15 quad of Naomi Robinson, Zara Welsh, Mya Morris, Rhea Cartin McCloskey coxed by Jessica Thompson won their race and the J15 eight which included Milena Remedios, Meabh Murphy, Amy Lipscomb, Zara Lindsay, Jessica Kingston, Annie Fowler, Andrea Blake, Hannah Armstrong coxed by Hannah Naylor also crossed the line first.

The J18 quad of Laura Turner, Chloe Thompson, Clodagh O’Donnell and Rachel Cullinan also enjoyed success on the Lagan on Saturday morning.

The afternoon session was run over a longer 4.2 km course and there were good wins for the Boys J18 eight of Calum Timoney, Nathan Kelly, Kyle Abraham, Oran Harty, Marcus Davis-Kunze, Oliver Khew, Rory Keogh, Jacob Halliday, coxed by Katelyn Fee.

The girls J18 eight of Eva Johnston, Rachel Cullinan, Chloe Thompson, Laura Turner, Clodagh O’Donnell, Reah Cartin McCloskey, Kate Huddlestone, Annabelle Kingston coxed by Grace Ralph enjoyed similar success.

The focus for the rowers now moves to the Erne Head of the River on Saturday, March 4 where over a hundred crews from all over Ireland will come to Enniskillen to compete over the picturesque course which runs from the top of the Killyhevlin straight down to the club boathouse.