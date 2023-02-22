+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MONTGOMERY, Alfred Joseph

Posted: 7:41 pm February 22, 2023

MONTGOMERY, Alfred Joseph – Drumroo, Lisbellaw, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 21st February 2023, peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by his loving family. Dearly beloved husband of Betty (née Farry); loving father to Catherine, Malachy, Stephen, Marie (Neil), and Angela.

Alfred will be sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sons, son-in-law, sisters-in-law Anne (Frank), Rosemary (Sean, RIP), nieces, nephews, cousins and a wide family circle.

Alfred will repose at his late residence this afternoon until removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am and arrive to St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Alfred’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/maguiresbridge

Family flowers only please.

“Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul”

