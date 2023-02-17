Messages of support for Dane after brain haemorrhage

Ireland scrum-half Kathryn Dane has revealed on social media that she suffered a brain haemorrhage three months ago at training.

The 26 year-old Enniskillen woman said in her post;

“Luckily the IRFU medical team were close at hand to respond immediately and get me the care I needed.”

Dane won 23 Ireland caps since she made her debut in 2019 Six Nations, thanked the medical team at Connolly and Beaumont Hospitals, and in her message she also thanked ‘Rugby Players Ireland and my family and friends for the love and support.

“I hope to make a full recovery and return to work and rugby, but it will take some time. For now, I’ll be Ireland’s biggest fan”

Dane, who also plays GAA with Enniskillen Gaels has received many messages of support since she revealed the news on Thursday.

Irish Rugby tweeted saying; “We’re all behind you as you make your way back to full health. We hope to see you back in a green jersey again soon.”

Dane’s boyfriend, John Slowey, said in a social media post; “Don’t have the words to describe how incredibly strong and brave Kathryn has been in the last few months and no doubt will continue to be…incredible really.”

Enniskillen Gaels said; “All at the club wish you best wishes and a speedy recovery.”

Ulster rugby player Ian Madigan also wished Dane a “speedy recovery”.

Dr Fiona Wilson is a Chartered Physiotherapist and Associate Professor in the School of Medicine at Trinity College Dublin where Dane, who is a qualified physio, is doing a PhD, tweeted a heartfelt message of support saying;

“This woman amazes. Brave, resilient, taking a cruel blow with dignity, counting blessings through it all. Just after her star presentation at World Rugby RSN meeting and the universe lands this on her. Trinity College Dublin , the rugby and sports medicine community are with you.”