McTEGGART, Patrick (Paddy)

Posted: 6:33 pm February 1, 2023

McTEGGART, Patrick (Paddy) – 41 Cappog Road, Sligo Road, Enniskillen, BT74-5AH, peacefully at home in the loving care of his family, 30th January 2023. Dearly beloved husband of the late Betty; much loved father of John (Arlene), Jackie Fawcet (Tom), Liz McTeggart and Tina McTeggart; cherished grandfather to Chris, Lisa, Becky, Katie, Kerry, Emma, Adam, Amy and Kayden; dear brother of Eileen Maguire, Mena Cooke, Patricia Bibby, John, Jim and the late Kevin.

Reposing at his late residence on Tuesday from 5 pm until 9 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am to St. Mary’s Church, Arney for Mass at 11 am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted and forever loved by all his loving family, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May his gentle Soul be in God’s right hand”

