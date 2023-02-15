+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McGOVERN, Pauline

Posted: 7:14 pm February 15, 2023

McGOVERN, Pauline (née Duffy) – 14 February 2023, 187 Lattone Road, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-5EB, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her husband Dan; daughter Claire (Alan); sons Kevin (Bronagh), Donal (Michelle) and Aidan (Carla); grandchildren Aoife, Daire, Daniel, Ben, James, Conor, Rory and Niamh; sisters Anna, Teresa and Florrie; brothers Pat and Gerald. Pre-deceased by her parents Vincent and Millie; sister Lena; nephew Brian and adored grandson Ryan, RIP.

House private to family only please.

Pauline’s remains will be removed on Thursday evening to St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell, Belcoo arriving for 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11 am, burial to the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo

Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie, c/o of any family member or Paschal Conway, Funeral Director, 22 Lattone Road, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-5AS.

Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Messages of condolence for the family may be left below.

