Mallards enjoy North West Senior Cup success

Coleraine 1

Ballinamallard Utd 4

A hat-trick from Patrick Ferry in Tuesday evening’s North West Senior Cup Final helped Ballinamallard deliver their second-ever win in the competition.

After losing last year’s decider to Dergview, Harry McConkey’s side enjoyed a comfortable win at The Showgrounds.

Coleraine is the most successful team in the history of this competition, having won the cup 22 times, including one shared title in 1958, but that counted for little when the Ferney men came to town.

Ballinamallard captain on the night, John Edgar, was delighted to get the win;

“It was great, any chance you get of silverware, it’s always good to take it. It was a good night.”

There were only three minutes on the clock when the in-form Ferry got across the front post to get a touch on Nick Palmer’s cross to open the Fermanagh side’s account.

With half an hour played, Ferry doubled the lead and McConkey’s side were unfortunate not to be three up a minute later. Caolan McAleer’s shot just clipped the crossbar to the relief of the Coleraine support.

Just before the half time whistle, the impressive McAleer made his next attempt count. This time he beat the ‘keeper with a well taken volleyed shot to register Ballinamallard’s third, and the Ferney men were cruising.

The Bannsiders, admittedly, were playing a youthful side, with a number of first team players rested.

Ferry grabbed his hat-trick with a header on the hour before Eamon Fyfe hit a consolation goal on 70 minutes.

Ballinamallard’s lead could’ve and should’ve been bigger with the woodwork saving Coleraine on numerous occasions.

It was a dominant performance by the Ducks and Edgar admitted he thought they’d face a sterner test;

“They played a lot of young players, they had a young side out. I personally had expected it to be tighter.

“We scored through Patrick Ferry and it was good for him to get the early goal. He is starting to score goals for the team and it’s something we have been missing and it’s good that he is coming into a bit of form in the second half of the season.

“Then we went two-up and it settled us a bit.”

It has been an difficult season for Ballinamallard this season in the league, occupying seventh position in the Lough 41 Championship. Winning is an important habit and this Cup win will help the spirit in the camp, said Edgar;

“It’s great for morale and it’s something we had targeted throughout the season. It’s really, really good and it’s something we can take into the rest of the season.”