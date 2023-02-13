+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MAGUIRE, Sean

Posted: 3:38 pm February 13, 2023

MAGUIRE, Sean – peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital. Loving husband of Bernadette (née O’Neill); father to John (Lisa) and Annemarie. Pre-deceased by his brother Hughie, Birkenhead.

Reposing at his home from 6 pm this evening, Monday until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Shanvalley Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by the Maguire families, Carnaross and O’Neill families Follum, Corranny, Roslea.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

