MAGUIRE, Patrick Francis (Patsy) – RIP, 25 Picton Close, Prenton Wirral, CH43 2NS, formerly Relaghguinness, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, 25th July 2022. Beloved and eldest son of the late Joseph and Maretta, RIP; much loved husband of Jean; loving father of Siobhan and Kieran; proud grandfather of Eleanor, Caitlin, Ewan and Thomas; cherished brother of Dodie, Carmel, Teresa, Angela, Jean, Rita, Philomena, Ronnie, Kevin, Gerald, Stephen and the late Seamus and Ena.

Rest in Peace

Mass to celebrate the life of Patsy will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown on Wednesday morning, 22nd February at 10 am, followed by Interment of ashes in the adjoining churchyard. Mass can be viewed live on the Parish webcam (Devenish Parish, Irvinestown).

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his gentle Soul