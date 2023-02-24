MAGUIRE, Mary Evelyn (née Smyth) – Morden, Surrey and formerly Camletter, Derrylin and Shepherds Bush,13th February 2023, peacefully. Beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy); much loved mother of Carmel Mullen (Adrian); grandmother of Aífe Leaver (Nick) and Ciara. Pre-deceased by her parents Francis and Mary; brothers Leo and Joseph; sisters and brothers-in-law, Rita Taylor (Tommy), Anna Clifford (Vincent), Vera Reilly (Eamon) and sisters-in-law Rosaleen, Maureen Maguire (James) and Brigid Fitzpatrick (Tommy).

Evelyn’s remains will arrive at St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin for 7 pm on Tuesday, 28th February. Requiem Mass at 11 am on Wednesday, 1st March, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Teemore.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law, granddaughters, nieces, nephews, friends and extended family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace