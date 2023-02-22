KELLY, Denis – 3 Shankill Road, Monea, Co. Fermanagh, 12th February 2023, peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, surrounded by his loving family. A loving father of Neil, Ellen and Christopher; much loved brother of Hugh (Caresa), Mary (John), Kathleen, Monica, (Ian) and Lena.

Greatly missed by his nieces, nephews and family circle.

Family home is strictly private.

Denis will repose in John McKeegan’s Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74-6AN on Saturday from 4 pm to 6 pm. Removal from his brother Hugh’s home on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for 11.30 am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Monea. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via the link curchmedia.tv

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to N.I. Air Ambulance, c/o Damian McGovern & Sons, Funeral Directors, Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh.

Heaven is now his home