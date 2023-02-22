+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineJury clears woman of murder but guilty of manslaughter
Karen McDonald

Jury clears woman of murder but guilty of manslaughter

Posted: 3:58 pm February 22, 2023

 

A JURY  has found a woman guilty of the manslaughter of Pat Ward but cleared her of murder following a trial at Dungannon Crown Court lasting just over two weeks.

Karen Marie McDonald (37) of McCrea Park, Clogher wept as the verdict was announced while Mr Ward’s wife, parents and family sat just feet behind her, accompanied by police liaison and uniformed officers.

Advertisement

She denied murdering Mr Ward on 9 February 2019 and when alternative counts of manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter and assisting an offender were added, these were likewise denied.

Her partner Niall Cox (27) initially also denied murder, but changed his plea and awaits sentencing.

The 30-year-old victim’s lifeless, half-naked body man was discovered in an alleyway having been dragged there by Cox from McDonald’s home where a brutal attack has taken place.

CCTV would emerge showing the victim’s wife Ellie Ward walking the area in nightclothes shortly after 4.40 am searching in vain after he didn’t come home and calls to his phone went unanswered.

She will appear alongside Cox for sentencing in April 

Related posts:

Translink’s antiques roadshow Teemore man’s furniture brightens up ‘Room to Improve’ ‘Love Heritage’ in Enniskillen this Valentine’s week

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:58 pm February 22, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA