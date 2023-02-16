John remembered as a ‘kind, family man’

JOHN Keenan from Enniskillen has been remembered as a ‘kind, family man’ who loved the GAA.

Mr Keenan of 8, Rossole Park, Enniskillen died on February 3, 2023, at the South West Acute Hospital.

After a playing career for Enniskillen Gaels, he was later heavily involved with the club as his sons Niall, Matthew and Daniel also took to the field successfully.

“Enniskillen Gaels would definitely have played a big part in his life,” his son Matthew said.

“Memories for us as a family would have revolved around sport. He was a big supporter of us and drove us the length and breadth of the country to training and matches.

“He was very supportive of us all apart from football. He was a great father, a hard worker and a big family man, who was very loyal and kind to his family and friends.”

Previously Mr Keenan had worked in management at the Lakeland Forum and was well-known in Enniskillen.

“He always enjoyed a good chat, whether it be about sport, politics or the weather. He liked being around people and loved a bit of banter. He was always a very social person,” Matthew said.

“He was very good-natured and giving. He’d have gone without if it meant he could help somebody else.

“He has six grandchildren and he loved to see them coming to the house. They also became a big part of his life, that’s for sure.”

He is survived by his wife Maureen and children Ciara (Michael), Niall (Kerry), Matthew (Tara-Jayne), Daniel (Caoimhe), and grandchildren Oisin, Eoin, Meabh, Jasmine, Aoife and Rossa.

He also leaves siblings Marie, Barry and Kieran.

Mr Keenan’s Requiem Mass took place at St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen last Tuesday followed by interment in Cross Cemetery.