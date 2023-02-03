Invitation to presentation on Lough Navar development

The plans for Lough Navar include extra parking, improved walks, visitor facilities, and improved signage in the area.

The community is being urged to come along to a special event outlining the exciting new plans to develop the facilities at the stunning Lough Navar Forest Park.

As reported by the Herald in December, plans are in the works to provide more parking, new picnic tables, walkways, and other improved facilities at the popular park near Derrygonnelly. With the Council having given the plans the green-light, a scoping study is now being carried out, with the view of preparing a development plan for the project.

Derrygonnelly and District Community Partnership will be hosting a public event on the project on Monday, February 13th at 8pm in the Derrygonnelly Methodist Church.

Advertisement

Chairman Liam Jones has extended an open invitation to the community across Fermanagh to come to the event, which will feature a presentation on the proposed development by Martina O’Neill, countryside manager at the Cuilcagh Lakeland UNESCO Global Geopark.

When recommending approval for the plans in December, Council planners outlined how the proposals would have no impact on the priority habitats and protected species in the area out stunning natural beauty, and that the new parking facilities would be unlikely to cause traffic congestion in the area.

The planning officials also noted that while there was “no demonstrable need” for the development, “the area is well used by visitors and the changes will improve the parking areas and reduce informal parking along the existing road and improve road and pedestrian safety.”

According to Outdoor Recreation NI, the scoping study now being carried out will look at the existing facilities at the park – which is popular with both locals and tourists alike, attracting tens of thousands of visitors every year. It stated the study aimed to engage the local community and other stakeholders.

It also stated “a holistic development plan” would be prepared that would include looking at “the opportunities within the environmental designations including earth and natural science, outdoor recreation activities, education products, visitor attractions and physical infrastructure within the forest, both existing and new.”

This plan would also include a “core visitor hub area,” signage, and improved access and connectivity to the surrounding area.