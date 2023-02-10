HYLAND, Nuala – (Clonskeagh and formerly of Athlone), 9th February 2023 (peacefully) in her 97th year in the wonderful care of the staff at the Holy Family Residence, Clonskeagh. Pre-deceased by her sister Maeve and brothers Donal, Frank and Jim.

Sadly missed by her nephew James; niece Annie and their families (both in the US), her relatives, neighbours, former Revenue colleagues and her many great friends.

Nuala lived a long, happy and full life and brought much joy and pleasure to those lucky enough to know her.

May her gentle Soul Rest in peace

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, 17th February at 11 am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, followed by burial at Newtownbutler Cemetery, Co. Fermanagh (ETA to be advised). Those of you who are unable to view the Mass, may watch it live on this link https://donnybrookparish.ie/webcam/.

