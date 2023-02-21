+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

GOODWIN, Maureen

Posted: 4:25 pm February 21, 2023

GOODWIN, Maureen – (Springfield, Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7 and formerly Derryvore, Teemore, Co. Fermanagh), February 18th, 2023, peacefully, aged 100 years, in the wonderful care of Moorhall Lodge Nursing Home, Balbriggan.

Remembered with great love and affection by her nephews Peter and Michael; nieces Catherine (Glennon) and Patricia (Broderick), grand-nephews and nieces, great, grand-nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Massey’s Funeral Home, 88a Cabra Road, D07 ET92 on Wednesday, February 22nd 2 pm to 4 pm. Removal to Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, Dublin 7 for Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 23rd at 10 am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s, Teemore at 1:30 pm approx. The Mass can be viewed online at https://navanroadparish.com/mass-times/webcam/.

Enquiries to: Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis

