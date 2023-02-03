+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh priest hits out at Irish far right
Fr Sean McManus, who hails from Kinawley but has been living in the USA for over 50 years.

Fermanagh priest hits out at Irish far right

Posted: 10:20 am February 3, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

A US-BASED Fermanagh priest has hit out at the rise of far right sentiment in Ireland, stating Irish people opposing immigrants was “like Black Americans supporting slavery.”

Fr Sean McManus, who hails from Kinawley and is the founder and president of the powerful Irish American Caucus in Washington, was referring to recent anti-immigration protests and other incidents in the South, with a recent report by the Irish Times noting far-right Irish ‘patriotism’ was sharing information with groups including neo-Nazis.

Fr McManus has said that, given Ireland’s long and deep history of immigration, no one in this country had the right to be anti-immigrant, and those propagating such rhetoric were “inspired by Oliver Cromwell and Margaret Thatcher, not Tone, Pearce and Connolly.”

Advertisement

“Mother of God – who, by the way, gave birth to Jesus Christ in a stable because there was no room in the inn – how could this be happening in Ireland,” he asked.

“Irish people in Ireland, or America or any place in the world, opposing immigrants would appallingly be like Black Americans supporting slavery, or Jewish Americans supporting historic, worldwide anti-Semitism.

“In other words, a total betrayal of their own experience and history, indeed, the denial of their very soul.”
Fr McManus said far-right Irish ‘patriotism’ was “flagrantly and shamefully” renouncing not only the Gospel-based social justice teaching of the Catholic Church on the rights of immigrants, “but also the basic human decency, humanity, and solidarity of people of no faith but of goodwill.”

Noting the teaching of ‘love thy neighbour’ meant practicing social justice for all God’s children, he said, “Faith is the faith that does justice.
“If it does not do justice, it is not faith. Not Jewish, not Christian, not Muslim, not any faith. And if people of no faith, but of ‘goodwill’ do not do justice, then they are not of goodwill.”

Related posts:

Report shows Invest NI not delivering for Fermanagh Council prepares to strike the rate Enniskillen woman’s voluntary work recognised by Sunak

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:20 am February 3, 2023
US-based Kinawley priest home to mark 50th anniversary

A LOCAL priest celebrating the 50th anniversary of his ordination has told Kinawley parishioners that his heart is never...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA