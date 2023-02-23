Fears over Brookeborough and Tempo Surgery’s future

FEARS . . . Brookeborough and Tempo Surgery whose future is in doubt after GPs at the practice gave six months notice to the Department of Health that they would be handing back their contract.

THERE have been calls for “much-needed health reform” following the shock news that the future of the doctor’s surgery serving Brookeborough and Tempo could be under threat.

GPs at the practice have given six-months notice that they are handing their contract back to the Department of Health (DoH) with the latter confirming this to be the case.

Difficulties in attracting new doctors to the area have been cited along with poor infrastructure and a lack of investment.

The decision has left the 8000 patients registered to Brookeborough/Tempo surgery with the decision to either wait and see if someone will takeover the practice or to find a new GP elsewhere in the county – which could involve long journeys to attend appointments. Of the news,

Cllr Garbhan McPhillips said: “I know that many families here will be distraught at the thought of losing their local GP services and having to move elsewhere.

“This surgery has been at the heart of our community for many years, providing vital services to families and the Western Trust must make every effort to find new GPs to take over the running of Brookeborough and Tempo.

“Until we address the long-term problems impacting the health service in our area then we are going to see situations like this continuing to arise. .”

Cllr Victor Warrington and Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA, Aine Murphy also expressed their fears for practice and its patients.

“When Maguiresbridge closed,” said Cllr Warrington, “Brookeborough incorporated most of the patients from that practice. There’s going to be a lot of people out there concerned going forward. I know certainly that our MLA, Tom Elliott, has been in touch directly with (Permanent Secretary) Peter May at the Department of Health to get a better understanding of what’s going on.

“While the Maple in Lisnaskea would be one of the closest practices to Brookeborough/Tempo patients, they at the minute have over 14,000 patients and they probably can’t cope with any more. It is hoped that we can get a solution and somebody out there is willing to come in and take it over.”

Aine Murphy added: “I am deeply concerned at reports that Brookeborough and Tempo Surgery has handed back its contract for the running of GP services.”

“I am calling on the Department of Health and Western Trust to find an alternative urgently to ensure the 8,000 patients of this practice have a GP.

“It is vital that GP services are protected in rural areas.