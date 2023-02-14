+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CORRIGAN, Thomas (Tom)

Posted: 1:45 pm February 14, 2023

CORRIGAN, Thomas (Tom) – 101 Marblearch Road, Wheathill, Florencecourt, Enniskillen, 13th February 2023, RIP. Pre-deceased by his wife Josephine, RIP.

Reposing at the family home until removal on Thursday, 16th February 2023 to arrive in St. Lasir Church, Wheathill for 12 noon funeral Mass, interment in the new cemetery Killesher afterwards.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, Damien and his wife Carmel, Nevin, Darren (James), Fintan and Louise, Sean and Lorraine, Dawn; grandchildren, Thomas, Grace, Charlie, Sam, Sophie, Katie and Jack; brothers, Edward (Josie), Pat (Carol), Kevin (Mary), James (Pauline); sisters, Ena (Gerry), Mary (John), Anna; mother-in-law, Madeline; brother-in-law, Willie, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.

