CONNOLLY, Kathleen (Cassie) – Preston, Lancashire, England and formerly of Derrylea, Scotstown, Derrintonny, Scotstown, Co. Monaghan, Knocknastacken, Fivemiletown, Co. Tyrone, Sunday, 29th January, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her father Joseph Smyth, Derrylea, Scotstown; mother Elizabeth Murphy, Corraleek, Roslea; beloved husband Joseph Connolly, Rough Hill, Scotstown; brothers Joseph, John, William (his wife Margaret); sister Margaret (her husband Eamonn).

Deeply regretted by her children Maureen (Ian), John, Kathleen (Peter), Patricia (Dave) and Margaret (Nick); grandchildren Louise, Rachel, Philip, Mark, Charlotte and Joseph; dearest family friend Brian; brother James, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family circle, neighbours and friends both in Ireland and England.

Reposing at Clerkin’s Funeral Home, from 4 pm on Sunday with removal on Sunday evening at 6 pm, arriving to St. Tierney’s Church, Roslea for 7 pm. Funeral liturgy on Monday morning at 11 am, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Kathleen’s reception into St. Tierney’s Church and the funeral liturgy can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/roslea

Donations in memory of Kathleen to the Alzheimer’s Society, c/o Paul Mohan Funeral Services.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace