Community invited to meeting on Derrygonnelly plan

VILLAGE PLAN... The Derrygonnelly and District Community Partnership is working in collaboration with all local community and voluntary organisations, businesses, and local residents, to develop a ten-year Community Plan.

THE COMMUNITY in Derrygonnelly and its surrounding areas has been invited to a meeting next Wednesday, March 1st, on the future of the village.

The Derrygonnelly and District Community Partnership is currently working in collaboration with all local community and voluntary organisations, businesses, and local residents, to develop a ten-year Community Plan. A spokesman for the Partnership said this would “identify the short, medium and long term priorities for our community.”

“This will encompass a wide range of areas including but not limited to sport, recreation, health and wellbeing, economy, culture, history and heritage,” said the spokesman.

Advertisement

“We want this all encompassing plan to provide a roadmap to steer the future direction of our community and help contribute to a vibrant, sustainable and healthy community.

“Much has been achieved in the past few years since the original Community Plan was produced in 2011, but it is timely that a new plan is developed as we look to the future.

“We are seeking the views of local people of all ages to develop a robust and meaningful community plan that we can take forward as a collective.”

The spokesman said the Partnership proposed doing this in two ways.

The first was through the upcoming public event on Wednesday, where everyone will have the chance to contribute their views.

The second is through an online community survey. Details of the launch of this survey will be announced on the Derrygonnelly and District Community Partnership page on Facebook.

The community meeting on the ten year plan takes place at the Derrygonnelly Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 1st at 7.30pm. Chairman of the partnership, Liam Jones, has extended an open invitation to all groups, organisations, businesses and individuals to attend this meeting.