Collections to be held for earthquake survivors

CONCERN Worldwide is set to hold two collections in the local Asda store in Enniskillen to raise money for the earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria.

Fermanagh collections will take place next Thursday and Friday, February 23rd and 24th, at Asda in Enniskillen. Funds raised will go towards providing shelter, warm blankets, water and food for the displaced people.

Last month, the non-profit organisation held collections in Enniskillen, Tempo and Lisnaskea. Since January, the Fermanagh volunteers have raised a staggering £9308.34 and €400.

“Again this year there were numerous gate collections at a variety of churches throughout Fermanagh and thanks must go the volunteers in those areas and also to the parish priests,” explained Marie McKinney, chair of the Concern Worldwide Volunteer Group.

“A large number of donations were received by volunteers from people who regularly donate at this time of the year.”

The local branch of the Soroptimist group recently held their annual dinner dance and they gave a donation towards the support group.

“This huge amount of money will be put to very good use by the work of Concern. A sincere thanks to all the volunteers for their dedicated hard work at this time of the year,” said the Fermanagh group chairwoman.