Clarke says they’ll give ‘maximum respect’ to Fermanagh

Down were in the doldrums last year. They suffered relegation from division two after putting just one league point on the board, then were hammered by Monaghan in Ulster, before suffering a nine-point defeat to Cavan in the Tailteann Cup.

With the hopes for 2022 also went their manager James McCartan. It was ‘Wee’ James’s second stint in charge of the Mournemen but it never reached the dizzy heights of his first spell when he brought them to the All Ireland Final in 2010.

It was time for a new approach because Down seniors were in freefall.

In August last year, Kilcoo man Conor Laverty was appointed manager and alongside him, in a bid to revive the pride in the red and black jersey, were two members of his Down under 20 management team, Declan Morgan and Marty Clarke, as well as former Tyrone minor and Derry under 20 manager Mickey Donnelly.

It’s a results business, any manager would tell you that, and so far Down have shown that the new management team has got them ticking again.

Two wins from two in the league, against Tipperrary and Antrim, and a very healthy Dr McKenna Cup where they beat division one sides Monaghan and Donegal, before going out to Derry on penalties in the semi-final would suggest the pride is back.

Former Down footballer and under 20 coach Marty Clarke, is a father to three young children and says the time and dedication the role demands is one he understood when Laverty came ‘knocking’ but it’s certainly more enjoyable when you’re winning;

“It’s everything I thought it would be and more, in terms of the time that goes into it but when it’s your own county as well. I’ve my own kids in Down tops going to the games; it’s worth it and it’s nice to have a couple of wins on the board in the National League but we’re under no illusions that every single game is a battle, starting on Sunday afternoon.

“Once you get into the third, fourth, fifth games in the league, that’s where the season is defined, so we’re really looking forward to Fermanagh this weekend,” said the An Ríocht man.

