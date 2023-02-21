CASSIDY, Geraldine – Bray, Co. Wicklow and late of Monea, Co. Fermanagh, February 18th, 2023, passed away suddenly at her home. Beloved daughter of the late Kevin and Lily Cassidy.

Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Pauline, Eilish, Fionnuala and Magdalen; brothers Oliver, Marius, Frank and Michael; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Thomas Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, Boghall Road, Bray (A98R673) on Wednesday evening, 22nd February from 6 pm to 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, 23rd February at 10 am in the Church of The Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray, followed by Funeral Prayers in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Monea, Co. Fermanagh at 4 pm. Burial in adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Parish webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/redeemerbray

May she Rest in Peace