CANNON, Anthony

Posted: 7:43 pm February 22, 2023

CANNON, Anthony – 36 Lettergreen Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 22nd February 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Kate, RIP; loving father of Jackie Maguire (Peter), Tony, Loretta Duffy (Seamie); brother of Imelda, Teresa Collins (Seamus) Celene O’Reilly (Seamus), John (Mary), Kevin (Rose), Bernadette McElroy (Kevin) and pre-deceased by his brother Bernard and sister Patricia, RIP.

Anthony will repose at his late residence until removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 11 am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Anthony’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/donagh

House private Friday morning please to family and neighbours.

Family flowers only please

Anthony will be sadly missed by his son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

