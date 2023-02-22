BROUGH, Mary (née Reilly) – Cullion, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, 21st February 2023, peacefully. Loving wife of Hugh; dear mother of Elaine (Tony), John, Anthony, Sylvia (Greg), Angela (Michael); sister of Ann Price.

Reposing at her home this evening Wednesday 6 pm to 9 pm and tomorrow, Thursday 12 noon to 9 pm. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by short Committal Service at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 1 pm.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons, sister, grandchildren Reilly and Sorcha, sisters-in-law Anna Rose and Margaret, nephews and extended family circle.