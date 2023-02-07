BOLAND, Brendan

BOLAND – The death has occurred unexpectedly at The Mater Hospital, Dublin of Brendan Boland, Farrandeelin, Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Brendan will be dearly and lovingly missed by his heartbroken wife Claire; their children Donnacha and Aoife; his parents Noel and Liz; sister Áine and her partner Stephen; niece Lucy; parents-in-law Francie and Bernie Shannon (Enniskillen); brother-in-law Damien, his aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest in Peace Brendan

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Heart Children Ireland, donate online at www.heartchildren.ie/donate

Funeral Arrangements Later.