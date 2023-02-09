Ballinamallard book place in Harry Cavan Cup Final

The Ballinamallard Under 18 side that defeated Maiden City in the Harry Cavan Youth Cup semi-final

Ballinamallard Utd 2

Maiden City 1

TWO first half goals by Ben Arnold and Dylan Boyle was enough to see off Maiden City in the semi-final of the Harry Cavan Youth Cup, on Wednesday night.

Ryan Beacom’s Ballinamallard side will now play Cliftonville Strollers in the final.

Ballinamallard United: Nathan Hunter; Alex Brownlee (Ben Arnold 26); Aaron Smyton; Adam Armstrong; Jamie Steele; Alex Magee; Joshua Killilea (Ciaran O’Reilly 70); Josh Gallagher; Dylan Boyle; Daniel Barker; Kealan Fitzpatrick (Cameron Crook 85). Subs not used: Shane Speak; Jamie Ray.

Full report and pictures from the game in Wednesday’s paper.